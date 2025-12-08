Kenya Power Announces Monday Power Outages Across Four Counties for Maintenance

Nairobi — Kenya Power has announced power outages across four counties on Monday, to allow for routine maintenance works.

The outage in Muthaiga and its environs will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The areas set to be affected include Windsor Hotel, Braeburn School, Nyati Drive Estate, Marurui, Garden Estate, Mugumoini Estate, Mukuyu Close, Thome 1 Estate, and surrounding customers.

Power is scheduled to be off in Noonkopir from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The interruption will impact Jua Kali, Miriams Road, Prisons, Panai, Ashut, Saitoti Hospital, Noonkopir, G26, Watford, Kwa Takataka, Sameri, Ngurunga, Muslim Girls, St. Philips, Governors Road, Merciful Redeemer, Enkututo, and nearby households and businesses.

Kenya Power will carry out maintenance in parts of Nanga and Kenya Cuttings between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Areas affected include Nanga Village, Mama Africa Secondary School, Kenya Cutting, Mwanawikio Market, Swani Primary, Swani Secondary, Gatanga Water facilities, and surrounding customers.

Planned interruptions in the Gachie, Gacharage, and Ngecha areas will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The outage will cover Gachie, Gichagi, Gacharage, Kihara Market, Gachie Hospital, Karura ka Nyungu, Karura Kagongo, Karura ka Murimo, St. Tito Secondary School, and adjacent areas.