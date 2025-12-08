Kenya Power Announces Monday Power Outages Across Four Counties for Maintenance

8 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Kenya Power has announced power outages across four counties on Monday, to allow for routine maintenance works.

The outage in Muthaiga and its environs will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The areas set to be affected include Windsor Hotel, Braeburn School, Nyati Drive Estate, Marurui, Garden Estate, Mugumoini Estate, Mukuyu Close, Thome 1 Estate, and surrounding customers.

Power is scheduled to be off in Noonkopir from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The interruption will impact Jua Kali, Miriams Road, Prisons, Panai, Ashut, Saitoti Hospital, Noonkopir, G26, Watford, Kwa Takataka, Sameri, Ngurunga, Muslim Girls, St. Philips, Governors Road, Merciful Redeemer, Enkututo, and nearby households and businesses.

Kenya Power will carry out maintenance in parts of Nanga and Kenya Cuttings between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Areas affected include Nanga Village, Mama Africa Secondary School, Kenya Cutting, Mwanawikio Market, Swani Primary, Swani Secondary, Gatanga Water facilities, and surrounding customers.

Planned interruptions in the Gachie, Gacharage, and Ngecha areas will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The outage will cover Gachie, Gichagi, Gacharage, Kihara Market, Gachie Hospital, Karura ka Nyungu, Karura Kagongo, Karura ka Murimo, St. Tito Secondary School, and adjacent areas.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.