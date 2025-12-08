Tanzania: Leaders Reiterate Plea for Peace, Nation Building

Dar es Salaam — LEADERS have reiterated calls for safeguarding peace and respecting the rule of law. They also urged Tanzanian youth to avoid being lured into actions that could destabilise the country.

Their remarks come amid ongoing public discussions on national unity and the importance of constitutional processes.

Speaking over the weekend, Mtama Member of Parliament, Nape Nnauye cautioned young people against any attempts, direct or indirect, to remove the government from power outside constitutional means.

He warned that such actions amount to treason and carry severe legal consequences.

"My advice to the youth is based on experience and history. Around the world, wherever political unrest has erupted, those who incited, mobilised or initiated the chaos are never the main victims. They and their children remain safe, while the real victims are those who physically take part," Mr Nape said.

He further stressed that any unconstitutional attempt to remove a sitting government or president constitutes a grave criminal offence.

"Let us be clear: trying to oust a government in power, or even attempting to remove a sitting President against the Constitution, is treason," he said.

"People take these matters lightly, but the punishment is extremely serious. In our country, the penalty for treason is death." Mr Nape urged patience as the nation awaits the findings of the investigative committee appointed by the President, saying discussions should follow after the report is released.

"This is the time to wait for the commission to conduct its investigation and tell us what happened. Only then should we debate. For now, we must not rush," he noted.

Meanwhile, Tarime Urban MP Esther Matiko called on Tanzanians to reject incitement and violence, instead urging citizens to work together in building the nation.

She delivered her message during the Tanzania Women's Conference held at the Jakaya Kikwete Hall in Dodoma.

Ms Matiko also congratulated President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her powerful and reassuring speech delivered recently to elders of the Dar es Salaam Region.

She said the President's address demonstrated commitment to transparency, accountability and national development.

"If there are challenges, let us voice them. Let us unite as Tanzanians and use our resources effectively. We represent citizens from the street, ward, constituency and national levels so that their concerns reach the right places and help build our nation," Ms Matiko said.

She highlighted the President's leadership during her first 100 days in office, including renewed efforts to revive the constitutional review process and strengthen financial integrity within government.

"President Samia has made it clear that resources will be directed towards proper, transparent and ethical use," she said.

Ms Matiko added that ongoing government initiatives, including capital support through the Ministries of Livestock, Agriculture and others, are designed to empower youth and women.

"These efforts ensure that Tanzanians get employment opportunities and capital to uplift themselves economically," she said.

She urged citizens to remain alert and avoid misinformation. "If we fail to protect and build our nation, our children will have no safe or prosperous home in the future," she warned.

"We will continue to educate and defend Tanzanians," she said.

"In Mara Region and across the nation, we will protect peace, because peace is our backbone."

In a related development, Njombe Regional Commissioner Anthony Mtaka emphasised that youth across the region and the nation carry the responsibility of preserving Tanzania's peace and stability.

"Peace is the fruit of justice and responsibility. It is the solid foundation of our development as a society and as a nation," Mr Mtaka said.

"We must guard our country's peace with great vigilance. It is our duty as today's youth to protect Tanzania for the benefit of current and future generations."

Mr Mtaka assured residents that Njombe remains safe and free from criminal threats, saying ongoing efforts are in place to strengthen the security environment to support economic activities.

"A secure region builds investor confidence and encourages them to bring their capital to Njombe," he said.

He urged citizens to avoid any actions that could lead to the destruction of property, public projects, private investments or human life.

"Let us unite and ensure that we avoid any form of provocation that could harm our communities," he stressed.

Mr Mtaka also urged residents to report suspicious activities promptly.

"If you see or sense anything--no matter how small--that threatens peace or safety, report it immediately," he said.

"Community policing begins with individuals giving information on time."