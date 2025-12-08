Uganda: Electoral Commission Condemns Gulu Campaign Violence, Calls for Dialogue and Restraint

The Electoral Commission (EC) has condemned the violence that erupted in Gulu City on December 6 during a campaign rally for National Unity Platform presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, saying the incident threatens the peaceful conduct of the 2026 General Election campaigns.

In a statement issued by EC chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama, the Commission said it is awaiting a full investigation into the clashes, which left several people injured and led to acts of vandalism.

"The Commission is saddened that this violent confrontation happened just a few days after the Commission, together with the agents of the eight presidential candidates and the Uganda Police Force, met and resolved that there should be a return to a peaceful campaign process," Byabakama said.

He noted that the presidential campaigns, which began on September 29, had largely progressed without major incidents.

"For the first several weeks, they were very peaceful," he said.

Byabakama reiterated that all presidential candidates remain free to access voters across the country as long as they comply with electoral laws and Commission guidelines. He emphasised that disagreements on the campaign trail must be resolved through discussion rather than confrontation.

"If there should be any disagreement, the default position should be dialogue amongst the responsible parties so that any matter is resolved through dialogue rather than violent confrontations," he said.

The EC also urged security agencies to enforce campaign rules with professionalism and restraint.

"Law enforcement should use restraint in applying any measures to ensure compliance, and these measures should be humane and commensurate with the circumstances on the ground and done in accordance with the law," Byabakama noted.

EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi appealed to candidates, supporters and security officers to uphold peace as the campaigns continue.

At least five NUP supporters were injured in Saturday's incident, during which groups of street gangs armed with sticks and other weapons attacked Kyagulanyi's campaign team in Gulu City.

Vehicles and sound equipment were vandalised, and supporters were dispersed.

Kyagulanyi accused the state of enabling violence against his campaign, describing the events as part of a broader pattern of intimidation.

"This is what Museveni and his fellow criminals are doing to the people of Uganda," he said in a statement issued shortly after the clashes.

He alleged that the attack followed earlier incidents, including an alleged military raid on the party's Gulu office.

"This morning, they deployed goons who started beating up our people. In the afternoon, they raided the venue, beat up our people, vandalised our sound system and stole several items," he said.