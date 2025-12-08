Uganda: NUP MPs Step Up Joint Campaigns in Kassanda

National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders have intensified joint campaign activities in Kassanda District as they seek to consolidate their support ahead of the 2026 general elections.

The latest rally was held at Kawungera Playground in Kiganda Town Council, marking the second such event following the November launch at Myanzi.

Kiganda Town Council falls under Kassanda South st the weekend, represented by MP Frank Kabuye, who said the joint approach was strengthening the party's message.

"We started joint campaigns in Kassanda South at Myanzi, and this is the second mega rally. It has worked for us because we send one message as NUP leaders while giving our local flag bearers a chance to campaign," he said.

Kabuye urged voters to remain committed to the party, saying its support in the district remains strong.

"I encourage our voters to continue showing support to NUP. I assure you, our opponents are nowhere to be seen. We have just started, and they should expect another phase," he said.

Asked about his 2026 outlook for Kassanda, Kabuye expressed confidence. "NUP is a sure win everywhere in Kassanda, and we are ready to make it happen," he said.

Flavia Nabagabe Kalule, the Woman MP for Kassanda, criticised the long rule of the NRM government, arguing it had not delivered sufficient development to the district.

"The NRM government has been in power for almost 40 years, and Kassanda has not benefited from their leadership. It is time for us to change the government by voting for Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, our party president, and all our flag bearers for a New Uganda Now," she said.

Nabagabe advised voters to stay focused as the polls approach. "For a new Uganda, you must vote for the Umbrella. Be mindful at the polling station--do not be misled. The only symbol to vote for is the Umbrella," she said.

The rally was attended by Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, Busiro East NUP flag bearer Mathias Walukagga, Ssembabule District Woman MP aspirant and musician Nina Roz, and other artists.

MP Patrick Nsamba, who represents Kassanda North, encouraged voters to support all NUP candidates.

"How will our President hear that you dropped his flag bearers and opted for the Yellow 'bananas'?" he said.

Nsamba presented all NUP flag bearers to the gathering and urged residents to remain loyal to the party leadership.

"These are our leaders, and whenever you see them, you are seeing Kyagulanyi. Vote for them because he trusted them. It would sound strange to hear that you dumped them and voted for the Yellow Banana people," he said.

Kassanda District has three constituencies: Kassanda South held by NUP's Frank Kabuye, Kassanda North held by NUP's Patrick Nsamba Oshabe, and Bukuya Constituency represented by NRM's Michael Bukenya.

The Woman MP seat is held by NUP's Flavia Nabagabe Kalule.