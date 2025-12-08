Uganda: Experts Raise Alarm Over Rising Childhood Cancer Cases

Specialist doctors at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) are raising concern over a sharp rise in childhood cancer cases, reporting that more children are arriving in critically weak conditions that complicate treatment.

Dr. Nixon Niyonzima, a leading oncologist at UCI, revealed that the institute has handled approximately 800 cancer patients this year, with children making up about 10 percent of the total.

He described the trend as alarming, stressing that childhood cancers require not only medical intervention but strong nutritional support for successful recovery.

"Cancer treatment for children requires proper nutrition and intensive care. Many of our young patients come in already malnourished, which complicates treatment," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He reminded the public that all cancer treatment at UCI is free and urged parents to seek help early rather than waiting until symptoms advance.

The warning comes as organizations step up to support the nutritional needs of young patients. Jesa Farm Dairy, in partnership with the Old Budonians Club, recently delivered a consignment of high-quality nutritious foods to the pediatric ward at UCI.

The donation is expected to support the children's dietary needs for at least six months. Dr. Niyonzima welcomed the initiative, noting that improved nutrition directly strengthens a child's ability to respond to treatment.

"Providing nutritious meals is a vital part of cancer care. These donations will go a long way in helping children regain strength and tolerate therapy better," he said.

Doctors at UCI have also noted that many children arrive at the hospital already severely malnourished, partly because cancer suppresses appetite and weakens the body.

Economic challenges in some households further limit access to adequate nutrition, leading to treatment interruptions and, in some cases, failure to complete chemotherapy cycles--significantly lowering chances of survival.

Paul Wadimba, a mobilizer with the Old Budonians Club, said the group pooled resources specifically to support children undergoing cancer treatment.

"Our goal is to ensure that every child fighting cancer has access to the nutrition they need to recover. We believe that with proper care and support, many of these children can survive and thrive," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As childhood cancer cases continue to rise, medical experts are calling for heightened public awareness, early screening, and stronger community involvement to ensure timely and comprehensive care for affected children.