Uganda: Mityana Bishop Warns Leaders Against Misinformation, Urges Youth to Embrace Hard Work

The Bishop of Mityana Diocese, James Bukomeko , has raised strong concern over what he described as a growing tendency of misinformation among leaders and institutional spokespersons.

He urged all individuals entrusted with public communication to uphold integrity and provide accurate accounts of events within their organisations.

While delivering a message during a thanksgiving service at St. Andrew's Church in Murukuvu, Bishop Bukomeko stressed that honesty must remain a guiding principle for all public servants.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Those who speak on behalf of institutions must tell the truth," he said. "People deserve accurate information, not stories that cover up the reality."

The bishop also encouraged young people to embrace hard work, creativity and focus, urging them to actively use their talents instead of waiting for opportunities to come their way.

"Our young people need to work hard and discover what they are capable of," he noted. "Success does not come to those who sit back; it comes to those who take action."

The thanksgiving service, held in honour of St. Andrew--the patron saint of the church--featured moments of reflection, prayer and renewed commitment among the congregation.

As part of the celebrations, Christians contributed towards the ongoing construction of St. Andrew's Church, raising Shs 30 million. Bishop Bukomeko emphasised that the project still requires significant financial support.

"We still need over one billion shillings to complete this church," he said. "This work belongs to all of us, and together we can build a house that glorifies God."

The church's vicar, Wilberforce Sseguya, thanked individuals and families who contributed generously, noting that the collective effort reflects a strong shared vision for the parish's future.