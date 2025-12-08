Somalia: Puntland President Condemns Deadly Protests in Borama, Calls for Peaceful Dialogue

Garowe, Somalia — Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni on Sunday condemned the deadly protests in Borama, Awdal region, describing the violence as "completely unacceptable" in a peaceful setting.

Speaking in Garowe, two days after returning from a visit to the United Arab Emirates, Deni extended his condolences to the families of those who died during the unrest.

"Those incidents in Borama that led to deaths were truly inappropriate. I urge that all issues be resolved through dialogue, not violence," Deni said, emphasizing that community disputes and grievances cannot be addressed through military force but require peaceful negotiation.

The president's remarks come as Somaliland and Puntland have recently shown renewed commitment to maintaining peace and stability, following preliminary talks held in Kenya.

More than 20 people have died and nearly 50 others were injured in the violent demonstrations in Borama, which erupted after residents opposed holding a commemoration for the Xeer Ciise clan in the town of Saylac.

Security forces in Somaliland have been accused of using live ammunition to disperse protesters, prompting some demonstrators to arm themselves in response.