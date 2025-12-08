Rwanda: Al-Merrikh Edge As Kigali to Ease Pressure On Novic

7 December 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Darko Novic's Al-Merrikh secured their third victory of the Rwanda Premier League campaign by defeating AS Kigali 2-1 at Kigali Pelé Stadium on Sunday, December 7.

The win comes as a major boost for Serbian coach who has been under pressure following the club's recent dip in form.

Al-Merrikh asserted control from the opening stages, dominating possession until striker Moussa Moise Camara broke the deadlock with a free header in the 27th minute.

Fenohasina Gilles Razafimaro doubled the lead in the 38th minute with a stunning free kick that left AS Kigali goalkeeper Pascal Kanuma with no chance.

AS Kigali responded just before the break and halved the deficit through Isaac Eze in 44th minute as the Citizens pushed for a comeback.

The hosts created several chances in the second half, but Al-Merrikh's defense remained disciplined and resilient, holding firm until the final whistle.

The victory lifts Novic's side to 14th place with nine points from five matches, putting them level on points with AS Kigali, who have already played 12 games this season.

