Rwanda: 'No One's Place Is Safe,' Zouabi Warns Players to Up Their Level

Rwanda's handball national team head coach, Hafedh Zouabi, has warned his players that they risk losing their places on the squad for the 2026 Africa Nations Handball Championship if they fail to justify their selection.

Rwanda dominated the all-star team of players from the national handball league with a 30-25 victory in a friendly match held at Petit Stade on Sunday, December 7.

Despite the win, Zouabi said he remains unconvinced by the team's overall performance as he races against time to prepare the squad for the continental tournament, which will take place in Kigali from January 21-31.

"Today, there are some players I'm not happy with. I can't mention their names, but I will talk to them. I want them to be accountable and know that they have to show what they bring to the national team," Zouabi told the press in a post-match interview.

The Tunisian coach is yet to announce his final roster and admitted that Sunday's friendly match made him reconsider some of his earlier choices.

"We're telling players to fight to win, not just to play. We are going to represent the country at the continental level. This is the national team, which is the squad for the best," he added.

Rwanda began preparations for the Africa Nations Handball Championship on October 25 with 28 shortlisted players. Zouabi later trimmed the squad to 20 as the team entered the second phase of training camp.

Sunday's friendly match marked the end of that phase, after which players returned to their respective clubs to prepare for the national handball league, which resumes on Friday, December 12.

Zouabi will observe from the stands when domestic rivals APR HC and Police HC face off at Petit Stade. The two clubs contribute more than a third of the current national squad, and the coach hopes the match will give him a clearer picture of how prepared his players are for the upcoming tournament.

The third and final training camp will start on December 15.

Rwanda is in Group A alongside Zambia, Nigeria, and Algeria.

Who is Hafedh Zouabi ?

Zouabi holds a degree in physical education as well as a third-level handball coaching certificate. Since 1990, he has devoted himself to coaching, leading several teams in Tunisia and abroad, including top clubs in both Jordan and Tunisia.

He also played a key role in preparing Tunisia's national team for the World Tournament in Gdańsk, Poland--an important stage in the qualification process for the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Before embarking on his coaching career, Zouabi was an accomplished player. He began with JS Kairouan, reaching the final of the Tunisia Cup for cadets in 1977. He later joined the senior team in 1980, quickly establishing himself as a prolific goalscorer. Among his standout performances was an 11-goal display in the semi-final that propelled his team to the championship final.