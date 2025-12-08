Rwanda: 'God Painted Our Story' - Tracing Ambassadors of Christ Choir's 30 Years of Ministry

For those who have followed the Ambassadors of Christ Choir over the past three decades, it is clear that their journey has been anything but smooth--yet undeniably rewarding and inspirational.

Arguably one of Rwanda's oldest choirs, the Remera Seventh-day Adventist Church ensemble has spent 30 years navigating evangelism, setbacks, and resilience.

"God painted our story," choir chairman Reuben Muvunyi told The New Times.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This year marks 30 years of the choir's mission of spreading the Gospel and uplifting souls across countries such as Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Angola, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the United States, where the group is represented by its extended and devoted members.

The anniversary celebrations officially kicked off on December 5 with a tree-planting activity in Rusororo Sector, Gasabo District. A total of 1,600 trees were planted, some of which symbolized the choir's three decades of ministry. Active, extended, and junior members joined government officials in the initiative.

"This act symbolizes growth, sustainability, and giving back to the community, with participation from all generations of the choir," Muvunyi said.

Between now and August 2026, the choir plans to engage in various social activities. These include an anti-drug abuse campaign at Iwawa Rehabilitation Center, a commemoration activity, an evangelism crusade at Nyarugenge Correctional Facility, and a grand 30th anniversary celebration concert scheduled for August 23, 2026, at Intare Conference Arena.

ALSO READ: What's behind Rwanda's emerging gospel music takeover?

Three decades of reflections

Ambassadors of Christ Choir emerged at a time when Rwanda was beginning its long journey of recovery after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, which claimed more than one million lives.

From the outset, their mission went beyond singing. At a time when survivors needed healing, hope, and perseverance, the choir felt compelled to be part of the country's transformation.

"By the time we started the ministry, we had a programme of healing and reconciliation across the country," Muvunyi said. "It wasn't easy. People had stopped going to church because they had lost hope. But we were able to draw them back, restore hope, and help many return to a normal life."

During this period, the choir introduced mobile baptism, an outreach approach in which members visited people in their communities and correctional facilities to preach unity and reconciliation.

"We wanted those who perpetrated the Genocide to confess, seek forgiveness, and eventually contribute to building a peaceful society," he added.

Today, Ambassadors of Christ Choir is regarded as one of the most decorated gospel ministries in Rwanda. Throughout its mission, it has earned numerous awards for breaking barriers, remaining relevant, and serving diverse audiences in multiple languages, including Kinyarwanda, Swahili, English, Luganda, and Lingala.

The 200-member ensemble is also well known across the region, having ministered in numerous countries over the years.

ALSO READ: The resounding revolution of gospel music in Rwanda

Timeless music

Ugandan music director and songwriter Mwalimu Ssozi Joram is one of the choir's active members. A father of three, he speaks little Kinyarwanda, yet he has written the majority of the choir's songs--something he describes as nothing short of miraculous.

"When I wrote Imirindi y'Uwiteka in 2007, it spread everywhere and marked the beginning of many breakthroughs," he said.

Iwacu Heza (Kwetu Pazuri) was another turning point, opening doors to Swahili-speaking audiences and introducing the choir to a broader, international platform.

"We believe the choir was chosen by God for this time. Others will be chosen next. We actually started from scratch. It wasn't easy, but God has been on our side. We can't count the challenges--they were many. But God created resilience in us, and the purpose was fulfilled," he said.

ALSO READ: Ambassadors of Christ choir releases song as tribute to Genocide survivors

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Keeping heads up after the 2011 tragedy

In 2011, the choir was involved in a devastating traffic accident while returning from a ministry trip in Tanzania. The crash claimed the lives of three members--Ephraim, who was regarded as a backbone of the team, as well as Manzi and Amosi.

Although the accident was severe, the majority of the choir members survived. The incident became a profound testimony of their faith and God's protection, inspiring many who witnessed their resilience.

Muvunyi acknowledged that the late singers left a gap that remains difficult to fill.

"They left a void that shook our choir. We lost stamina. But God has abundant treasures. He always finds His own ways. God raises many others who continue the ministry because it is not ours--everything belongs to God, and we are simply workers in His vineyard," he said.

He added that, despite the setback, the choir continued its mission:

"We later hosted many concerts, drawing thousands and thousands of believers. It was all God. He started everything, and so He will finish it."