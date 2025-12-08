Africa: Madagascar Win It All At Fiba 3x3 Africa Cup 2025

Hosts Madagascar claimed trophies in both men's and women's FIBA 3x3 Africa Cup 2025 that concluded in Antananarivo on Sunday, December 7.

It was a repeated scenario of last season with Madagascar sweeping yet again on home turf.

The hosts took on Egypt in both finals and their teams delivered spectacularly at the expense of the Northern Africans.

The men's final went down to the wire, leaning almost the entire way in favor of Egypt. Scores stood at 19-16 down the stretch with advantage to Egypt and Madagascar on the brink. But, in the clutch, Elly Randriamampionona and Livio Ratianarivo drilled huge two-pointers to tie the game up late at 20 apiece.

Alpha Solondrainy then called game with a ferocious drive, sealing the 21-20 win for Madagascar in blockbuster fashion.

On the women's side, the final proved to be just as thrilling. A back-and-forth battle hotly contested ended up falling home side's way.

They grabbed crucial rebounds down the stretch and made timely buckets in tandem. Sydonie Andriamihajanirina and Minaharisoa Jaofera put up 6 points each to lead the way for an incredible 17-16 victory for the title.

In the third-place games, Rwanda's men came through for the win. Chandelier Twizeyimana Cyiza led his side in scoring with 8 points while Olivier Turatsinze drilled the final bucket to lead them to an elusive place on the podium with a 21-13 victory over Algeria.

On the women's side, Kenya would take the honors in a 14-11 win over Rwanda. Christine Akinyi put up a team-high 7 points as they grinded out a crucial win for a podium spot.

The star of the tournament on the men's side was the undeniable Elly Randriamampionona who answered the call every time Madagascar needed a bucket.

He came in clutch in the final, his whopping 11 points paving the way for a historical win once again on home court. He finished with a tournament-high 45 points and player-value score of 54.2.

He would earn MVP plaudits and lead the Team of the Tournament alongside Egypt's Youssef Refaat and Rwanda's Justin Uwitonze who were key to their sides earning places on the podium.

On the women's side, Madagascar's Minaharisoa Jaofera was the leading star on their trophy-winning run.

Her tournament-high 45 points and player-value score of 41.0 showcased her impact in their winning run.

She took home MVP honors and a spot in the women's Team of the Tournament alongside Egypt's Alia Khaled and Kenya's Christine Akinyi who led the way for their sides earning podium places in Antananarivo.

Mens standings

Madagascar (champions)

Egypt

Rwanda

Algeria

Zambia

Tunisia

Kenya

Democratic Republic of Congo

Benin

Seychelles

Botswana

Uganda

Women's standings

Madagascar (champions)

Egypt

Kenya

Rwanda

Tunisia

Comoros

Benin

Democratic Republic of Congo

Uganda

Botswana.