Namibia: Windhoek Added to New Turkish Airlines, SAA Codeshare Network From 2026

Windhoek is set to gain expanded international air access after Turkish Airlines and South African Airways confirmed that the Namibian capital will be included in their new codeshare route network starting 1 March 2026.

Turkish Airlines announced on Friday that it had entered into a codeshare agreement with South African Airways to broaden commercial cooperation and increase travel options for passengers across Africa and Europe.

As part of the agreement, South African Airways will codeshare on flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Windhoek, Harare, Victoria Falls and Mauritius.

Turkish Airlines will, in turn, codeshare on South African Airways routes from Istanbul to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, as well as onward connections to Frankfurt, Paris and London.

The arrangement means passengers travelling to and from Windhoek will gain access to Turkish Airlines' extensive network of 355 destinations across 131 countries, with Istanbul serving as a key global hub.

The agreement is expected to reduce travel time, increase flight frequency and improve connection options for Namibian travellers heading to Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Turkish Airlines said the partnership strengthens its position as the carrier with the widest reach in Africa, currently operating across 65 destinations in 41 countries. The airline noted that the collaboration will enhance mobility across the continent and provide South African Airways passengers with seamless access to its global network.

The new codeshare will be operational from early 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

