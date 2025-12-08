Rwanda: DR Congo - Fighting Inches Closer to Uvira After AFC/M23 Secures Two Towns

Fighting between the Congolese army coalition and the AFC/M23 rebels has moved towards Uvira, a strategic town in South Kivu province that remains under government control.

The rebels are said to have arrived in the key towns of Sange and Luberizi, after securing Luvungi and Kamanyola, two localities that lie near the border with Burundi.

Burundi's army is actively fighting alongside the Congolese military, along with tens of thousands of the local Wazalendo paramilitary fighters, and the genocidal FDLR militia, who are linked to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda .

Located about 50 kilometers away from Uvira, Sange town saw heavy fighting on Sunday, December 7, as the rebels faced the Congolese government coalition, heavily backed by the Burundian army, who are leading the coalition's operations in South Kivu.

The latest fighting broke out a week ago following the coalition's heavy bombardment of the M23-held Kamanyola, including by the Burundian army from inside their own territory, which triggered a rebel response that included neutralising the artillery weapon that was shelling Kamanyola from Cibitoke region in Burundi.

It was the first time Burundi was launching strikes from within its territory in the years-long conflict.

The rebels said the attacks on Kamanyola claimed 53 civilian lives and were coordinated from within the Burundian territory.

The AFC/M23 would go on to retain full control of Kamanyola after clashes that forced over 1,000 refugees to flee to Rwanda, while thousands more were left internally displaced.

The government coalition has since incurred several losses, including a helicopter that was brought down on Saturday by Twirwaneho, an armed group that is part of the rebel alliance.

Twirwaneho said three helicopters had been bombing the villages of Mikalati, Mikenke, Gahwera, Gisoke and Rugezi. The downed helicopter crashed into Lake Tanganyika, reportedly killing a Western mercenary onboard.

With the rebels pushing further south, there is a likelihood Uvira, the coalition's last major stronghold in South Kivu, will be the epicentre of clashes in the days ahead.

The rebels have controlled swathes of territory in eastern DR Congo since January. These include Bukavu and Goma, the capital cities of South and North Kivu provinces, respectively.