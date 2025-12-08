Malawi: 'Toxic Leadership Destroyed Our Careers' - Agatha Mwenefumbo Exposes Abuse At Lilongwe Private School

In a rare and candid interview, former Lilongwe Private School teacher Agatha Mwenefumbo opens up about the workplace abuse she and her colleagues endured under the school's former head teacher, Maria Asghar. Speaking from the UK, Mwenefumbo exposes systematic victimization, unfair dismissals, and a toxic work environment that left many educators demoralized and fearful.

Agatha Mwenefumbo is a former primary school teacher at Lilongwe Private School who, along with several colleagues, was unfairly dismissed or denied contract renewals by the school leadership. Known for her dedication to education, Mwenefumbo now resides in the UK and continues to advocate for teachers' rights and ethical leadership in schools.

Q1: Agatha, what prompted you to speak out about your experience at Lilongwe Private School?

Agatha: I want people to know the truth. Teachers were dismissed, intimidated, and treated like personal servants. Speaking out is not easy, but silence allows abuse to continue.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Q2: How did the head teacher, Maria Asghar, treat staff?

Agatha: She was unprofessional and manipulative. Teachers were forced to publicly praise her in WhatsApp messages, or face consequences. Sick teachers were told to report to work, and anyone questioning her authority was targeted.

Q3: Were you the only teacher affected?

Agatha: Absolutely not. Several teachers, including Doris Khembo, Maggie Kasawala, Mrs. Moyo, Daisy Mvula, Lukia Chisi, and others, faced similar unfair treatment, arbitrary dismissals, or contract denials. This was a clear pattern of abuse, not isolated incidents. Interestingly, no Asian teachers were dismissed; all affected staff were indigenous Malawians.

Q4: How did this environment affect teaching and learning?

Agatha: Teachers worked in constant fear. Morale was low, and students suffered as a result. The head teacher's ego came before education, creating a hostile workplace.

Q5: Did parents or school management know about the abuse?

Agatha: Most parents only saw a polished surface. Some noticed high staff turnover, but they were given misleading explanations. The management failed to monitor the head teacher and protect staff.

Q6: What advice would you give to other teachers facing abuse?

Agatha: Document everything, report unethical leadership, and support one another. Silence allows abuse to thrive.

Q7: What message would you give directly to Maria Asghar?

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Agatha: Leadership is not dictatorship. Teachers are not slaves. Reflect on your actions, apologise, and respect your staff--education deserves better.