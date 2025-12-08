South Africa: Report to Be Launched Highlighting Challenges in Addressing HIV Stigma

A comprehensive study which will shed light on the persistent challenges and opportunities for positive change in addressing HIV stigma and discrimination in South Africa, is expected to be launched on Tuesday.

The HIV Stigma Index 2.0 report highlights the experiences of over 5 000 participants from all nine provinces of South Africa, with a focus on 18 districts, both urban and rural.

It also emphasises the importance of community-led initiatives and the need for a multisectoral approach to address stigma and discrimination. The findings and recommendations will inform policy and programming to improve the lives of people living with HIV.

The report will be launched at the National Research Foundation (NRF) by the People Living with HIV sector, led by the National Association of People Living with HIV and AIDS (NAPWA), in collaboration with the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) and international partners.

The launch will bring together key stakeholders, including the Department of Health, civil society organisations, and people living with HIV, to discuss the findings and recommendations.

During last week's World AIDS Day commemoration, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the introduction of lenacapavir, a long-acting preventative treatment, will empower adolescent girls navigating relationships marked by power imbalances and protect key populations who face stigma and discrimination.

Lenacapavir is a revolutionary long-acting injectable drug that offers six months of protection and requires only two injections per year.

In October this year, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) achieved regulatory readiness, making it the first in Africa and the third globally to register lenacapavir.

The Deputy President called on South Africa to confront HIV stigma with courage, fund research, and ensure treatment reaches everyone.

He said government was working around the clock to implement policies that improve access, retention, and re-engagement with treatment.

This includes policies that directly address structural inequalities and work to dismantle stigma, particularly for the most vulnerable individuals, such as women and girls, people who use drugs, sex workers, and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and other identities (LGBTQIA+) community.