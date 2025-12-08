Malawi: NBM PLC Supports 2025 African Youth Chess Championship With K12.4 Million

The National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has handed over K12.4 million to Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) to support Malawi's participation at the 2025 African Youth Chess Championship, scheduled for December 7 to 13 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Speaking during the symbolic cheque handover ceremony on Thursday in Blantyre, NBM plc Chief Information Officer, Bestone Kasoloka, said the Bank recognises chess as a strategic sport that sharpens intelligence and nurtures leadership potential.

"Chess is more than just a game. To be a good chess player, you must think five moves ahead. As National Bank of Malawi plc, we support logic-building and critical thinking because these are the foundations of great leadership. That is why we decided to make this investment," said Kasoloka.

He added that the Bank has confidence in the national team and expects them to deliver an impressive performance at the championship.

"We expect medals and strong performances from our players. We believe they will represent Malawi well and bring back positive results," he said.

In his remarks, Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) General Secretary, Gift Howahowa, expressed gratitude for the support, saying it will boost the team's morale and help them prepare effectively.

"We are very grateful for the support from the NBM plc. This contribution will go a long way in ensuring successful participation and will serve as motivation for our young players," said Howahowa.

Sixteen players, aged under-10, 12 and 16, are set to represent Malawi.

All selected players earned their spots after emerging as champions in the national league held three months ago.