Kenya: IEBC Chair Ethekon Warns of 'Super Agents' Hijacking By-Elections, Cites Alarming Political Interference

Nairobi — Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Edung Ethekon has sounded the alarm over what he termed a dangerous rise of "super agents" who allegedly disrupted the November 27 by-elections through intimidation, violence and unlawful interference in the electoral process.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement meeting, Ethekon said the commission had recorded several incidents where senior political figures stormed polling stations, forced their way into tallying centres and issued threats to IEBC officers.

"We are seeing a new and very dangerous phenomenon.These so-called super agents are not ordinary agents they are senior politicians who think they can simply walk into a polling station and take over the process," he said.

He said several presiding officers reported harassment and physical confrontation, calling the conduct totally unacceptable in a constitutional democracy.

"Some of these individuals arrived with crowds of supporters, overran polling stations and sought to direct the work of our officials.That is not observation that is intimidation," he noted.

The IEBC Chairman disclosed that a number of cases were referred to security agencies and that the commission expects arrests and prosecutions where officers were assaulted or election materials interfered with.

"Let me be extremely clear: assaulting IEBC officers is not politics, it is a criminal offence. Those responsible must be held personally accountable," he said.

The IEBC boss said the incidents were contained due to police intervention, but cautioned that the trend signals a deeper problem of political actors trying to insert themselves into the operational work of the commission.

"This idea that elections belong to politicians is wrong.Elections belong to citizens. IEBC is only the custodian of that sovereign will," Ethekon stated.

He warned that unless the conduct is confronted early, Kenya could face heightened confrontation during the next General Election.

"If this behaviour is allowed to take root, it will poison the environment long before 2027.Our message today is simple: this stops now," he warned.

He urged political parties to train lawful polling agents rather than "deploy ring-leaders," and called on civil society to help reinforce lawful conduct.

"We need professional agents not people who storm stations looking for illegal advantage "The vote belongs to the voter. The outcome belongs to the people," he said.

In the November 27th by-elections,Homa Bay Town MP Peter George Kaluma and his bodyguard were attacked at Agoro Sare during the ongoing Kasipul by-election, and his firearm has reportedly been stolen.

Kaluma, who was serving as the ODM Party's chief agent in the by-election, was assaulted by a group of youths at the Agoro Sare Primary School polling station.The MP was rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

The Homabay Town lawmarker who had arrived at the station ahead of ODM candidate Boyd Were Ong'ondo, sustained a head injury during the confrontation.

Kaluma was beaten on the head by youths allegedly supporting an opponent of ODM candidate Boyd Were at Agoro Sare Primary School in Oyugis town.

Last week, Election Observation Group (ELOG) released its preliminary findings, flagging serious breaches of electoral integrity across Kasipul, Malava, Mbeere North, Nairobi and Machakos.

ELOG's national coordinator, Mule Musau, said observers documented repeated cases of violence, harassment and blatant political interference.

In Kariobangi North, observers were allegedly blocked by crowds demanding money, while long-term monitors reported open voter bribery and undue influence during campaign periods.

"The distribution of relief goods such as blankets constitutes voter bribery under Kenyan law," Musau noted, citing Section 9 of the Electoral Offences Act, which prescribes penalties of up to Sh2 million in fines or a six-year jail term for those involved in bribery.

ELOG also criticised senior public officials who were seen using state resources to support preferred candidates, saying such actions fundamentally undermine electoral impartiality.

Observers further reported incidents of unauthorised individuals accessing polling stations in Kasipul, Malava and Mbeere North, compromising ballot secrecy and violating IEBC accreditation rules.

"Some individuals, including political party super agents, were observed moving freely between polling stations despite clear restrictions," Musau added.