Kenya: Genafrica Targets Bigger Pension Returns With Takeover of the Cube

Nairobi — Pension schemes are set for expanded access to high-quality real estate assets following Batian Property Fund's takeover of The Cube, a commercial property on Riverside Drive, from London Town Group's Innova Properties.

The acquisition,approved by the Competition Authority in October positions Batian Property Fund, managed by GenAfrica Asset Managers, at the centre of a deepening shift toward institutional-grade real estate for retirement funds.

The partners say the move signals a growing appetite by pension schemes for stable, yield-backed investments as fund managers diversify away from traditional assets amid rising competition in Kenya's pensions market.

Batian Property Fund CEO Timothy Mulondo said the partnership with Innova Properties is targeted at elevating asset standards while widening access to premium opportunities for pension investors.

"Through this acquisition, we continue to strengthen the bridge between institutional capital and productive real estate. As we continue to scale, Batian remains focused on structured, transparent, and competitive-return investments, ensuring that every shilling entrusted to us works for the retirement security of Kenyan workers," he said.

Innova Properties CEO Kavita Doshi framed the collaboration as a long-term play aimed at creating enduring value for institutional investors.

"This transaction is not an exit; it is the beginning of a strategic collaboration. Kenya's pension sector is evolving, and we believe the future lies in partnerships like this where innovation meets integrity."

The deal bolsters Batian Property Fund's mission of unlocking access for pension schemes to institutional-quality real estate expected to deliver sustainable long-term returns.

The fund forms part of GenAfrica's broader strategy to expand into alternative asset classes that cushion portfolios against market shocks.

Patrick Kariuki, Managing Director of GenAfrica Asset Managers, said the acquisition aligns with the company's push to reimagine how pensions invest.

"As we continue to expand our portfolio, from traditional investments to a new range of alternative investment products, our focus remains clear: empowering pension schemes with diversified, well-managed opportunities that deliver consistent value," he said.

GenAfrica's growth has been fuelled by a suite of new investment vehicles, including the Batian Property Fund, Milele Income Drawdown Fund, GenAfrica Money Market Fund and the Kivuli Umbrella Fund.

With Kenya's pension assets expanding and governance demands tightening, the Batian Property Fund hopes to be a key player in shaping how institutional capital flows into commercial real estate.