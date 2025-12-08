Kenya: Stakeholders Urge Govt to Enforce Local Participation Rules in Mining Sector

Nairobi — Industry stakeholders have called on the government to strengthen monitoring, reporting, and enforcement of mineral resource and employment regulations to ensure meaningful participation for Kenyan professionals in the mining sector.

The call comes amid concerns over widespread non-compliance by mining companies, which stakeholders say continues to limit opportunities for local engineers to gain skills, knowledge transfer, and professional growth.

Speaking at the Mining Engineers Society of Kenya (MESK) annual end-year event, MESK Chairman Joseph Komu said the gap between legal requirements and actual industry practices remains significant.

"As a society, we strongly believe in the vision of a mining sector that creates sustainable opportunities for Kenyans. This can only be realized if the legal provisions that safeguard local participation are fully enforced," Komu stated.

He noted that many mining operations continue to operate with minimal or no qualified Kenyan technical professionals, despite requirements under the Mining Act and Local Content Employment and Training Regulations.

Komu urged the government to engage qualified engineers before issuing mining permits, saying the move would improve technical standards, safety, efficiency, and environmental management while creating jobs for local professionals.

Thomas Mutwiwa, Secretary Mining at the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, who represented Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai, reaffirmed the government's commitment to increasing mining's contribution to GDP from about 1% to 10%.

He highlighted reforms including the online mining cadastre system for licensing, a royalty management system, and explosives regulation.

"We are also working on regulations to disperse royalties already collected. For instance, Kwale County will be getting about Ksh1.6 billion, with Ksh800 million going to communities," Mutwiwa said.

Mutwiwa also stressed the need for collaboration among stakeholders.

IEK President Shammah Kiteme highlighted Kenya's untapped mineral potential, particularly coal deposits in the Mui Basin estimated at Ksh4 trillion.

"The coal we have in this country can give us Ksh5 trillion and fund the entire economic transformation roadmap announced by President William Ruto without borrowing a single shilling," he said.

The appeal coincides with signs of sector recovery.

Kenya's mining and quarrying expanded 15.3% in Q2 2025, following Base Titanium's exit in 2024, while Shanta Gold's Kakamega project has progressed to the mine-development stage.

Kenya is currently ranked sixth in Africa among the most attractive mining investment destinations.

MESK announced plans for 2026 including the first MESK Mining and Mineral Processing Conference, expanded technical capacity programs, and more field visits to active mines, aiming to bolster local professional engagement in the sector.