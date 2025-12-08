Ethiopia Celebrate Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day With Enthusiasm As PM Abiy Attends

8 December 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is marking Nations, Nationalities and Peoples Day with tremendous enthusiasm in Hosena City of the Central Ethiopia Region, where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is attending the national celebration.

Held under the theme "Democratic Consensus for National Unity," the event has brought together senior federal officials, regional presidents, city mayors, and leaders from various administrative structures, along with invited guests.

Since the launch of the country's national reform, the annual celebration has continued to grow in significance, playing a vital role in strengthening unity, solidarity, and the spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood among Ethiopians.

