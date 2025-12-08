Kenya: AFC Leopards Salivating for First League Title in 26 Years After Mashemeji Derby Win

NAIROBI — After mauling their most bitter rivals in a pulsating Mashemeji Derby on Sunday, AFC Leopards head coach Fred Ambani has now set his sights on winning the Kenya Premier League.

Ambani says their victory over Gor Mahia at Nyayo Stadium was an emphatic statement of intent, which they intend to follow up with better results in subsequent matches.

"Our focus is on winning the league...if you look at the way we played today, we played like a team that wants to win the league. We have beaten a team that was above us on the log and that is what we want to do...to beat every other side that is above us and win the league,"

Ingwe last lifted the league crown in 1998, with Ambani - alongside his brother Boniface - playing an integral role as strikers in the title-winning side.

Since then, the felines have flattered to deceive, oscillating between the middle of the log and muted title challenges that have always come to naught.

Coming into the 98th edition of the derby, Leopards were desperate to get one over their 'cousins' who last tasted defeat at their hands in June 2023.

Ex-Kariobangi Sharks winger Julius Masaba provided the deadly bite that Ingwe faithful craved for, pouncing on a spilled shot by Gor keeper Byrne Omondi to tap into an empty net.

There was still much work to do as coach Charles Akonnor's side pushed forward for a leveller.

Thankfully, lady luck was smiling on the visitors' - with a wide grin - as they coupled their stoic defensive display with their opponents' bluntness in front of goal.

Ambani, who is yet to lose the Mashemeji Derby as a tactician, said he was determined to preserve that record.

"In the matches that I have played as a coach, I am yet to lose the Mashemeji Derby...all the matches have ended in draws. So, today, the goal was to take it one step better by winning the match. The squad that we put out today was full of experienced players who could give us the cutting edge," Ambani, who started out as Ingwe's assistant coach, said.

With Gor stamping their identity in the game and pouring forward for an equaliser, the gaffer was forced into defensive reinforcements.

He said the goal was to plug the gaping hole in the midfield that their opponents were keen to exploit.

"We knew they were going to be more attack-minded as they sought a way back into the fixture. Therefore, I had to make a number of defensive reinforcements to plug the hole in the midfield...and as you can see, we did not give them much in the midfield," Ambani said.

Leopards' next fixture is an equally trying duel with defending champions Kenya Police over the weekend.