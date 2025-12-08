Uganda Baati Champions Health, Heritage At Gulu City Marathon

Uganda Baati reinforced its commitment to community health and civic engagement by serving as the Platinum Sponsor of the Gulu City Marathon held on Saturday.

The company also owned and managed the signature Uganda Baati 5km track, which was officially flagged off by the Uganda Baati Chief Executive Officer, George Arodi.

The marathon featured four competitive tracks that included 5km, 10km, 21km and 42km, attracting a diverse field of participants from across the region.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The event combined elite competition with mass participation, creating a platform for athletic excellence, community participation, and local economic activity.

"Participating in the Gulu City Marathon and flagging off the Uganda Baati Fun Run was a powerful reminder that corporate leadership extends beyond commercial success," said George Arodi, the Uganda Baati Chief Executive Officer.

"Our sponsorship reflects a long-term commitment to supporting initiatives that foster healthy lifestyles, strengthen communities, and create shared value for the people of Uganda."

Race organizers reported strong turnout across all distances, with runners, volunteers, and local stakeholders contributing to a spirited and well-managed event.

The Uganda Baati 5km track in particular drew families, amateur runners, and community groups.

Two days prior to the marathon, Uganda Baati, through its CSR arm the Safal Uganda Baati Foundation, organized two free community health camps on Thursday at the showroom in Gulu.

The camps provided medical screenings including blood pressure and blood sugar checks, basic treatment, health education, and referrals to local health facilities. These outreach activities complemented Uganda Baati's event-day safety measures, reinforcing the company's commitment to participant welfare and broader community wellbeing.

"On behalf of the Gulu City Marathon organizing committee, I extend our sincere appreciation to Uganda Baati for their exemplary support," said Francis Gimara, the Marathon Convener.

"Their leadership as platinum sponsor and ownership of the 5km significantly enhanced the event's reach and impact, and we are grateful for their investment in our community."

Looking ahead, Uganda Baati reaffirmed its intention to continue supporting community initiatives that align with its corporate social responsibility priorities, including health promotion, youth engagement, and local development programs across Uganda.