Kenya: Old 2022 Video Taken Out of Context, Doesn't Show Ex-Kenyan President Kenyatta Endorsing MP Babu Owino for Nairobi Governor for 2027

Old 2022 video taken out of context, doesn't show ex-Kenyan president Kenyatta endorsing MP Babu Owino for Nairobi governor for 2027

IN SHORT: A Facebook video claims to show former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta endorsing Babu Owino for Nairobi's 2027 governorship. But the clip is from July 2022, when Kenyatta urged residents to re-elect Owino as member of parliament.

A video circulating on Facebook claims that former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta has backed Embakasi East member of parliament (MP) Paul Ongili, known as Babu Owino, for the governorship of the capital in 2027.

Embakasi East is one of Nairobi's 17 constituencies.

In the clip, Kenyatta says, in Kiswahili:

Na ninawaomba mumpatie lakini ile kitu inanifurahishahata zaidi ni ya kwamba Babu Owino ako hapa na tunaomba kura pamoja niambieni kama hiyo ni kitu safi ama si safi si hiyo ni amani. Kuna mtu ambaye anachukia amani? Kuna mtu ambaye anachukia amani? Mwananchi ataamua, na akishaamua aende nyumbani angoje matokeo. Ama niaje? Si ni hivyo?

This translates as:

And I am asking you to give him, but what makes me even happier is that Babu Owino is here and we are asking for votes together. Tell me, is that a good thing or not? Isn't that peace? Is there anyone who hates peace? Is there anyone who hates peace? The citizen will decide, and once they have decided, they should go home and wait for the results. Or how is it? Isn't that right?

The video shows Kenyatta wearing a striped shirt and padded jacket, speaking into a microphone at an outdoor event. Around him stand uniformed officials, people in suits, and others in casual clothing, some wearing face masks. The crowd appears lively, with raised hands and focused attention. Owino stands to Kenyatta's right, wearing a maroon coat and smiling.

The relationship between Kenyatta and Owino has shifted significantly over the years. When Kenyatta was president from 2013 to 2022, the two were on opposite sides. Kenyatta led the Jubilee government, while Owino was a vocal member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the then main opposition party.

During that time, Owino often criticised Kenyatta and his administration on electoral processes, governance, corruption and youth policies. Some of his comments were so confrontational that they drew police investigations and complaints from Jubilee party leaders.

Their relations warmed after the 2018 handshake between Kenyatta and then ODM party leader Raila Odinga, which reduced political tension. Owino became more cooperative and began supporting joint initiatives.

When Kenyatta left office in 2022, both he and Owino joined the Azimio coalition, leading to warmer ties.

Nairobi's current governor is Johnson Sakaja, elected in 2022 on the ruling ticket. He is widely expected to seek re-election in 2027. Several people have expressed interest in the seat, including Owino

An endorsement from Kenyatta would boost Owino's visibility in an increasingly crowded race.

But has Kenyatta really endorsed Owino? We checked.

Video taken in 2022, unrelated to 2027 elections

We did a Google reverse image search of a screenshot from the video and found it comes from a video published on X on 12 July 2022, when Kenyatta launched Mihang'o level 3 hospital in Embakasi East.

Photos from the event show Kenyatta with several officials, including Owino.

In the video, Kenyatta urged residents to re-elect Owino as their MP for Embakasi East, not for governor.

No credible news outlet has reported that Kenyatta is endorsing Owino for Nairobi governor. The video has been used out of context.

