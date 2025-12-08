Kenya: Odibets and Airpocket Unveil First-Ever Mkokoteni Derby, Merging Grassroots Sport With Real-Time Payout Technology

Nairobi — The streets came alive Sunday afternoon as the inaugural Mkokoteni Derby transformed Nairobi's iconic handcarts into racing machines in an event designed by Airpocket to demonstrate its cutting-edge real-time race-timing and instant-payout technology.

The derby showcased how athletes and event organizers -- even within informal sectors -- can receive accurate race results and financial rewards within seconds. This marks a major step toward making sports payouts more transparent, efficient, and inclusive.

The event also introduced an innovative revenue model for mkokoteni riders. Through partnerships with advert-aggregation platforms, branded ads were placed on the carts, creating a brand-new income stream for participants and empowering the mkokoteni community economically.

The derby was proudly sponsored by Odibets, which emphasized its commitment to uplifting grassroots talent and unconventional sporting initiatives.

Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai said: "We believe that grassroots sports and talent development is one of the sustainable causes that stakeholders should invest in."

Airpocket's integration of technology, community participation, and inclusive financial systems positions the Mkokoteni Derby as a model for future grassroots sporting events across Kenya.