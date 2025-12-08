South Africa: Blitzboks Claim Brilliant Back-to-Back SVNS Titles in Cape Town

Extraordinary costumes, DJ battles, Mexican waves and fireworks lit up Cape Town Stadium when the Blitzboks concluded the HSBC Cape Town SVNS by defending their crown with a victory in the final against Argentina.

A dummy, an inside shimmy and a try for Sonwabo Sakoyi and suddenly South Africa were back with a score of 19-14 to Argentina.

Christie Grobbelaar crossed the whitewash a few minutes later and South Africa were HSBC SVNS Cape Town champions for the second year in a row, winning 21-19.

The Blitzboks side produced an improved performance after an underwhelming fifth-place finish in Dubai last week, in round one of the global series, under the sweltering Mother City sun.

The home side started the final on the back foot with the injuries of Ronald Brown and Tristan Leyds. The latter failed his HIA after the 22-17 semifinal victory against France.

In the first two minutes of the game, Argentine superstar Luciano Gonzalez broke through the Blitzboks' defence to push his side to a 7-0 lead. South Africa showed the effects of that try, with Zain Davids spilling the ball and the side making other avoidable errors.

The crowd did not falter, however, with cheers of Everything Is Gonna Be Alright bouncing around the stadium. Rectifying his mistake, Davids caught a loose ball, initiating a turnover. Donovan Don capitalised on the counterattack, delivering the Blitzboks' first try and equalising 7-7....