South Africa: Suspected Perlemoen Poachers Back in Gqeberha Dock After High Court Reverses Ruling On Undercover Recordings

Just when they thought they were off the hook, a pair of suspected perlemoen poachers, who allegedly tried to bribe officials to illegally harvest in a protected nature reserve, will return to court to face evidence previously ruled as inadmissible.

But Raymond Taylor and Roland Hudson are expected to return to court soon after the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court in Makhana ruled that undercover recordings, where they allegedly bribed SANParks officials to turn a blind eye to their illegal operations, should be allowed as evidence.

The high court decision came after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) appealed against the Magistrates' Court judgment, meaning that the case would be reopened and pick up where it left off before the court heard the crucial recordings.

Taylor, 56, and Hudson, 51, faced a string of charges after their arrest in May 2022, including corruption, racketeering, contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act and contravention of the National Environmental Management Protected Areas Act.

The matter dates back to February 2022, when the accused allegedly made contact with SANParks officials with the intention of bribing them so that they could illegally harvest perlemoen from the reefs surrounding Bird Island, off the coast of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Bird Island forms part of...