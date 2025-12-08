Kenya: Strong Hydropower Output Keeps Kenyan Electricity Stable - KenGen

Nairobi — Kenyan households and businesses are set for relief this festive season as robust hydropower output stabilises electricity supply and eases pressure on power bills, Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen) has said.

KenGen reported that its Seven Forks hydro cascade continues to deliver strong generation, providing the country with low-cost renewable electricity at a time when global energy prices remain volatile.

"As of the morning of December 8, total hydro generation from the system stood at 473.14MW against an installed capacity of 600.4MW," said KenGen Managing Director Peter Njenga, adding that Kenyans can expect stable supply during the festive season into the new year, reinforcing Kenya's energy security at a time of increased demand.

Current readings show KenGen's major water reservoirs are operating safely within optimal ranges. Masinga, the country's largest hydropower dam, recorded 1,054.49 meters against a maximum of 1,056.50 and a minimum operational level of 1,037 meters.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kamburu stood at 1,005.04 meters, Gitaru at 923.18 meters, Kindaruma at 780.05 meters, and Kiambere at 697.44 meters, all above minimum operating levels.

"These healthy reservoir levels signal sustained generation capacity across the cascade thanks to our robust water management program that ensure we deliver power output even during low rains seasons."

Hydropower remains Kenya's cheapest source of electricity.

Maintaining strong generation allows KenGen to moderate overall power costs and reduce reliance on more expensive thermal power, protecting consumers and businesses from price shocks.

With the Seven Forks cascade performing strongly and electricity demand expected to grow alongside economic activity, KenGen anticipates continued momentum in the coming months.