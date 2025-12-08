Uganda: Museveni's Silence On Besigye Too Loud for Kigezi

Political observers say President Museveni's silence on the continued detention of opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye is a carefully calculated political move rather than an oversight.

Dr Besigye and his political aide, Hajj Obeid Lutale, have now spent a year in detention following their abduction in Nairobi on November 16, 2024, and subsequent transfer to Kampala, where they were arraigned before the General Court Martial.

The issue was widely expected to surface during the President's campaign tour of the Kigezi sub-region, where Besigye originates and enjoys strong emotional support.

However, President Museveni made no reference to the matter throughout his engagements.

Retired cleric and political observer Fr Gaetano Batanyenda said the silence was entirely political.

He argued that the President deliberately avoided the topic because he understands Besigye's influence and the sensitivity of the issue in Kigezi.

"It cannot be any other silence; it is political completely and there is nothing else," Fr Gaetano said, describing the omission as intentional.

Dr Nicholas Kamara, vice president of the western region chapter of the People's Front for Freedom, said the President's silence reflects a lack of proper justification for Besigye's continued detention.

Political analyst John Paul Kasujja criticised voters and leaders in Kigezi for failing to demand Besigye's release while the President was in the region.

He noted that the President appeared focused on securing electoral advantages during the tour and avoided issues that could trigger dissent.

"On the issue of Besigye, I think President Museveni is on top of his game because he knew very well that Kigezi is the ancestral home of Besigye. For Museveni to mention him while campaigning in the region, he knew it would cause trouble," Kasujja said.