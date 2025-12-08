Uganda: Bobi Accuses Police of Shielding Attackers in Gulu but Appeals for Calm

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has accused security forces of shielding individuals he alleges vandalised the party's offices in Gulu earlier this week.

Addressing the press on [date], Kyagulanyi - better known as Bobi Wine - said police failed to act against the alleged attackers and instead obstructed NUP activities in the northern city.

He claimed that security personnel blocked his campaign team in Nwoya District, an action he said "painted a bad image of the country to the world" and constituted mistreatment of opposition politicians.

Kyagulanyi appealed to the international community to closely monitor Uganda's political environment ahead of the 2026 general elections, questioning whether outside actors only intervene after severe violence occurs.

"Do you want people to first die in a massacre before you start acting? Please help fight human rights violations before it's too late," he said.

The NUP flag bearer described the actions of security agencies as part of a broader plan to intimidate opposition campaigns.

He said, however, that his team will not be deterred.

"The regime does this to intimidate and stop us, though we won't stop," Kyagulanyi said.

Uganda Police has not issued a public statement on the allegations, and attempts to reach officials for comment were unsuccessful by press time.

Kyagulanyi is expected to continue his campaign activities in the Kampala metropolitan area this week as NUP prepares for further mobilisation across the country.