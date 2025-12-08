Uganda: Bobi Accuses Police of Shielding Attackers in Gulu but Appeals for Calm

8 December 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sulaiman Ssebugwawo

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has accused security forces of shielding individuals he alleges vandalised the party's offices in Gulu earlier this week.

Addressing the press on [date], Kyagulanyi - better known as Bobi Wine - said police failed to act against the alleged attackers and instead obstructed NUP activities in the northern city.

He claimed that security personnel blocked his campaign team in Nwoya District, an action he said "painted a bad image of the country to the world" and constituted mistreatment of opposition politicians.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Kyagulanyi appealed to the international community to closely monitor Uganda's political environment ahead of the 2026 general elections, questioning whether outside actors only intervene after severe violence occurs.

"Do you want people to first die in a massacre before you start acting? Please help fight human rights violations before it's too late," he said.

The NUP flag bearer described the actions of security agencies as part of a broader plan to intimidate opposition campaigns.

He said, however, that his team will not be deterred.

"The regime does this to intimidate and stop us, though we won't stop," Kyagulanyi said.

Uganda Police has not issued a public statement on the allegations, and attempts to reach officials for comment were unsuccessful by press time.

Kyagulanyi is expected to continue his campaign activities in the Kampala metropolitan area this week as NUP prepares for further mobilisation across the country.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.