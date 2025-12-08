Namibia: Seven Trial-Awaiting Inmates Escape Zambezi Police Holding Cells

The police in the Zambezi region are searching for seven trial-awaiting inmates who escaped from the Ngoma Police Station holding cells on Sunday.

Regional police commander commissioner Andreas Shilelo on Monday confirmed the escape of six Zambian nationals and one Namibian.

He said the escape was only noticed during the routine cell inspection at around 04h50 on Monday morning.

"It is suspected that the inmates cut through the ceiling and roof of the holding cell with an unknown object and escaped at an unknown time.

"Investigations are indicating that the suspects are headed towards the Luhonono area to cross into Zambia. We have already alerted our counterparts in Zambia, and our search is continuing," he said.

Shilelo said the escape resulted from negligence by the officers and the station commander, as this is the second escape that has happened under their watch this year.

"The escapees have been cutting this ceiling for some time now, and had there been proper inspections done, then it could have been detected already.

"They will be charged again, and we will also initiate further steps against the officers," he said.

Shilelo cautioned the residents to be on alert and call the police immediately if they see any of the suspects.

The escapees are charged with murder, rape, drug possession, and housebreaking, among others.

They have been identified as Mainga Kunyanda, Joseph Munalula, Makai Samutela, Simasiku Sikwezi, Mushe Simasiku, Moonga Kahiyata, and Kwalela Namushi.

