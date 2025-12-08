Namibia: No Special Treatment for Exile-Born Children, Minister Kapofi Rules

Defence and veterans affairs minister Frans Kapofi has dismissed renewed calls to amend the Veterans Act of 2008 to allow children born in exile and those who participated in the liberation struggle as minors to qualify for veterans' benefits.

In a written response to petition organiser John Amadhila on Friday, Kapofi acknowledged receiving petitions submitted to the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs on 29 August and during a demonstration from the group on 1 December.

The petitions demanded the implementation of recommendations made by parliament's standing committee on constitutional and legal affairs, which earlier proposed that the law be amended to include children of veterans born in exile.

Kapofi said the matter is "convoluted", stressing that the recommendations have not been implemented because the government must ensure equal treatment of all Namibians affected by the liberation struggle.

He argued that children born in exile cannot be treated differently from those born inside the country to parents who also endured hardship during the struggle.

Kapofi added that many Namibians - including schoolchildren at the time - suffered torture and persecution, and prioritising only exiled veterans' children would raise serious fairness concerns.

The minister further emphasised that veterans are recognised for their individual contributions to the struggle, and that benefits are not inheritable by dependants.

On the petitioners' request for the Association of Dependents of Veterans Namibia to be recognised as the official representative body of dependants, Kapofi pointed to Section 44 of the Veterans Act, which allows dependants to form associations but empowers the minister to recognise only one such body.

That recognition currently rests with the Namibia National Liberation Veterans Association (NNLVA).

He advised the petitioners to affiliate their association to the NNLVA if they wish to have their interests represented legally.

Kapofi said while the ministry understands the concerns raised, it must avoid creating "circumstances where other Namibians feel discriminated against or locked out of the Namibian House."

