South Africa: Mkhwanazi Claims He Had Nothing to Do With Whistleblower's Murder

Marius van der Merwe, who appeared as Witness D at the Madlanga Commission, was shot dead outside his Brakpan home on Friday night after testifying against Mkhwanazi.

Van der Merwe told the commission that Mkhwanazi helped cover up the torture and death of a robbery suspect and told him to dump the body.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi says he is not a criminal and had nothing to do with a whistleblower's murder.

Marius van der Merwe was gunned down outside his Brakpan home on Friday night. He had testified against Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga Commission under the name Witness D.

Speaking to News24, Mkhwanazi said he did not know Van der Merwe. He only became aware of him when people started sharing posts after the shooting.

"I know nothing. I had no involvement. I'm not a criminal, and I was not born one," he said.

Just one day before the murder, Mkhwanazi gave his own testimony at the commission. He denied being part of any cover up and said he only arrived on the scene after being called by a police informer.

He claimed he left quickly after seeing what was happening. He said the informer, Jaco Hanekom, was not clear about the situation. Hanekom has also since been murdered.

Mkhwanazi criticised the commission. He said it was like a kangaroo court and that he had not been given enough time to prepare a proper defence.

He says he is now reviewing all the evidence against him and will consult with his lawyers before answering any more questions.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed that Van der Merwe had declined government protection.

Police are investigating the murder. They are looking into whether it is linked to his work exposing illegal mining operations.

The commission has adjourned until next year.