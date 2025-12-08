South Africa: Interviews to Select New NPA Head to Be Held This Week

The Advisory Panel to select a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has announced interview dates for candidates vying for the job.

The post will become vacant in January 2026 at the retirement of current incumbent, Advocate Shamila Batohi.

"The Advisory Panel for the selection of the National Director of Public Prosecutions, chaired by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has advanced to the next phase of the recruitment process and will interview six shortlisted candidates who met the minimum requirements.

"The interviews will take place over two days, on 10 and 11 December 2025 at the Auditor-General South Africa Offices, 4 Daventry Street, Lynnwood Bridge Office Park, Lynnwood Manor, Pretoria, South Africa," the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said in a statement on Sunday.

The six shortlisted candidates are:

· Advocate Nicolette Astraid Bell

· Advocate Hermione Cronje

· Advocate Andrea Johnson

· Advocate Xolisile Khanyile

· Advocate Adrian Mopp

· Advocate Menzi Simelane

The interviews are expected to commence from 10am on Wednesday and will be livestreamed on the department's YouTube channel.

In November, President Ramaphosa told Parliament that the decision to appoint an Advisory Panel for the Selection of the National Director of Public Prosecutions is aimed at instilling public confidence in the process and the person who will fill the vacancy.

