Sudan: Nuba Mountains Communities Mobilize to Confront Militia Violations Against Civilians

Omdurman — Communities in the Nuba Mountains have announced a state of general mobilization and alert to confront violations by the Janjaweed militia and their ally Abdel Aziz al-Hilu against unarmed civilians. Reported abuses include forced displacement to facilitate foreign fighter occupation of South Kordofan, restrictions on citizen movement, arbitrary arrests in inhumane conditions, and the rape and sale of women.

The announcement came during an awareness briefing organized by the Network of National Organizations Working in the Nuba Mountains (Nuba Net), the High Committee for Civil Support, and the Nuba Mountains Lawyers Group. The meeting was attended by Al-Tayeb Saad Al-Din, Acting Minister and Director-General of the Ministry of Culture and Information, representing the Wali (Governor) of Khartoum, along with Seif Al-Din Mukhtar, Executive Director of Omdurman Locality, and retired Major General Ishag Al-Zubair, Chairman of the Mobilization and People's Resistance Committee.

Speakers, including Jabr Al-Dar Al-Tum, head of Nuba Net, Mak Abdullah Gaddom of the Nuba People's Entity, and lawyers Adil Daldoum Al-Khatim Ashagar and Saeed Sakin Al-Feel, stressed the urgent humanitarian situation. They announced a relief convoy carrying food supplies to support civilians under siege, urged full public mobilization against externally supported aggression, and emphasized documenting militia crimes for submission to international organizations and courts. They described the abuses as systematic operations driven by the pursuit of money and power.

The Executive Director of Omdurman Locality highlighted the historical contributions of South Kordofan communities to liberation efforts and called for unity in defending the region. Representing the Wali, Al-Tayib Saad Al-Din stressed that the issue of South Kordofan is a national concern and urged the High Committee to mobilize support nationwide for the relief convoy. He reaffirmed the enduring spirit of solidarity among Sudanese states and emphasized pursuing legal channels to expose the true intentions of the collaborators.