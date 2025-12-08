Namibia: Here Are Your New Mayors

Most local authorities across the country swore in new mayors last week following the 2025 regional council and local authority elections on 26 November.

Most of them promise to deliver in key developmental areas, such as roads, land, housing, water, and local economic growth.

WINDHOEK:

Sakarias Uunona

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In the capital, Swapo's district coordinator for Windhoek West, Sakarias Uunona, was elected mayor. During his inaugural speech, Uunona promised to prioritise financial stability to ensure funds are used for service delivery.

He said a financially secure city would be able to respond to the needs of the residents.

"We must strengthen partnerships with the youth, private sector, churches, and the informal sector. When we listen more, we shall lead better. Windhoek is changing; the team's priority and capacity must change with it," he said.

KATIMA MULILO

Kabende Kabende

Swapo councillor and software developer Kabende Kabende was elected as Katima Mulilo mayor, promising to lead a community-centred council.

"My leadership will be anchored in a grassroots-driven approach to development. I am committed to integrity, effective service delivery, and the empowerment of the people of Katima Mulilo.

"It is my wish to end uncontrolled informal expansion through humane and people-centred interventions, creating organised, safe, and inclusive neighbourhoods where every resident has the dignity and opportunity they deserve," he said.

SWAKOPMUND

Suama Kautondokwa

Swakopmund mayor Suama Kautondokwa, from Swapo, promises to stabilise and improve service delivery as well as tackle the high youth unemployment figure at the town.

She said she would attempt to find housing solutions for the town's informal settlements and to strengthen community safety.

"I will advocate for procurement opportunities to be reserved for youth-owned businesses and expand support for young entrepreneurs through mentorship, business registration, and access to small grants," she said.

LÜDERITZ

Brigitte Fredericks

At Lüderitz, Swapo councillor Brigitte Fredericks, who is now the new mayor, has vowed to fully serve the residents of the town.

Fredericks previously served as deputy mayor.

"My focus will be on housing, youth empowerment and job creation, as well as economic empowerment for the town and equal land beneficiation for all investors," she said.

ONDANGWA

Ester Auala

Former deputy mayor of Ondangwa, Ester Auala, has been elected as the town's new mayor.

She said she would serve with honesty, respect and dedication, ensuring every resident feels heard.

"I will listen to the community's needs and concerns. I will improve our town through fair and smart decisions. I will build a safer and more united community, and I believe real leadership is about working together," she said.

NKURENKURU

Andreas Katanga

Swapo councillor Andreas Katanga, who was elected as the new mayor of Nkurenkuru, promises to lead a council that will bring development to the people.

He said residents' dreams and concerns will guide the council's work.

"I commit myself to an open-door leadership that listens, engages and responds. Together we will continue to build a town that is safe, inclusive, economically vibrant and environmentally sustainable," he said.

WALVIS BAY

Johannes Shimbilinga

Incoming Walvis Bay mayor Johannes Shimbilinga said the town council's mandate is solely to serve the community, irrespective of political background.

"Let us leave our political thinking and ideas outside this chamber. We must remain united, disciplined and focused on delivering quality services to the community," he said.

KEETMANSHOOP

Melody Swartbooi

Keetmanshoop mayor Melody Swartbooi has appealed to fellow councillors to put their political differences aside and work towards delivering services to the electorate.

"Let us join hands and work together as a collective. Let us create a new culture, rebrand, restrategise, reform and rebuild under the theme 'Keetmanshoop Transformation Achieved'," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

OSHAKATI

Leonard Hango

Re-elected Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango said the council would serve communities, irrespective of their political, religious, racial or tribal background.

"Everyone is equal to the other, and we will serve them as such. We must debate effectively on issues at hand and arrive at informed decisions," he said.

TSUMEB

Hofni Hamunyela

Hofni Hamunyela was on Friday elected as the new mayor of Tsumeb.

In his acceptance speech, Hamunyela told Tsumeb residents it would not be business as usual, and that together with his team, he is ready to serve, even though it would not be easy.

"I believe if we work together, we will make sure services reach our people as we represent the masses," he said.

- Compiled by Lugeretzia Kooper

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.