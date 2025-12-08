Namibia: Executor Namandje Cautions Public Against Fake Sam Nujoma Investment Scam

The executor of founding president Sam Nujoma's estate, lawyer Sisa Namundje, has dismissed an online report claiming Nujoma endorsed a money-making investment platform before his death.

In a statement released yesterday, Namandje says the article, titled 'The hidden legacy of Sam Nujoma', alleges that the founding president in an interview promoted an investment scheme called Nujoma Capital, purportedly promising users earnings of up to N$15 000 per day and more than N$400 000 per month.

Namandje says the claims are entirely fabricated.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The article is false and fraudulent in its entirety ... I write to state that there is no truth in such a report. Nujoma was never linked to such an investment platform, and his estate has no link to such fraudulent platform," he says.

He warns members of the public not to fall victim to scams that misuse the name of the former president to defraud citizens.

"I therefore write to caution members of the public not to be lured into participating in fraudulent schemes aimed at defrauding members of the public, using the name of the founding president of the Republic of Namibia, Dr Sam Nujoma," Namandje says.

He says as the executor of Nujoma's estate, legal action will be taken against any individual who seeks to use his name in any fraudulent scheme or activity.

"Given the stature of the late Nujoma and his immense and unmatched contribution to both the independence and economic development of Namibia, I would ask that members of the public allow the estate of the late Nujoma to be liquidated and distributed in an atmosphere that accords to and conforms with the life of honesty, integrity and total dedication to the good of the people of Namibia that Dr Nujoma lived," he says.

Nujoma died on 8 February this year. He was 95.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.