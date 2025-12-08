Namibia: Closing Statement By Vice President Lucia Witbooi At the First Cabinet Retreat

Windhoek, 5 December 2025

It is both an honour and a privilege to deliver this closing statement as we come to the end of the first Cabinet retreat of the eight administration under the theme 'Enhancing policy coordination, governance and service delivery for accelerated national development'.

Over the past two days, we have deeply reflected on our national priorities, reviewed performance across key sectors, and collectively examined the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. This retreat has served as a valuable platform for strategic alignment and renewed commitment to our country's developmental aspirations. The quality of engagement has been exemplary, demonstrating once again the seriousness with which each one of us approaches the responsibilities entrusted to our respective offices.

On 26 November 2025, the people of Namibia showed their renewed support, giving the Swapo Party and its candidates a new mandate to address issues of unemployment, poverty and hunger. The successful implementation of the Swapo Party election manifesto and the National Development Plan (NDP6) lies squarely in the hands of all of us assembled in this hall.

During the past two days, it became clearer where the bottlenecks are in terms of service delivery and the promises we made to our people. Going forward, as elected leaders, let us embrace ethical leadership, encourage the reduction of unnecessary bureaucracy, streamline our governance systems, and promote balanced and well-coordinated efforts to improve the living conditions of our people.

This retreat we are concluding today has reaffirmed that Namibia's progress depends on capable, responsive and collaborative government. The challenges that we may encounter - whether economic, social protection, service delivery, regional development, youth unemployment or governance reforms - require not only technical solutions but unwavering political will and shared responsibility. Our discussions have underscored the necessity of strengthening inter-ministerial coordination and deepening our engagement with communities across all the 14 regions.

The observations we have made during the past two days must be translated into actionable programmes, measurable performance targets, and tangible improvements that Namibian citizens can feel in their daily lives.

Let us leave this retreat with a renewed sense of purpose. Our people look up to us with hope and high expectations. It is therefore our sacred duty to ensure that the decisions taken here go beyond mere words on paper, but become catalysts for meaningful change.

As I conclude, I want to express our deepest appreciation to you, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Your strong leadership, clarity of vision and unwavering dedication to national unity and inclusive development remain the compass that guides our government's work. Your directives and expectations have fundamentally shaped the tone and outcomes of our deliberations. Thank you.

To the prime minister, your ability to bring coherence to complex discussions on policy coordination across offices, ministries, agencies (OMAs) and public enterprises has reminded all of us of the paramount importance of consolidating various acts of parliament to address current bottlenecks, reduce unnecessary delays in service delivery and ensure accountability from public servants. As head of the public service, your leadership continues to be indispensable to the effective coordination of government programmes and the strengthening of our governance systems.

To all ministers, the director general of the National Planning Commission, our deputy ministers, our regional governors, the secretary to the Cabinet and the executive directors, the chief executives of state-owned enterprises, resource persons and our moderators, your contributions have been deeply enriching. The directness, technical depth and forward-looking perspectives you brought to the various sessions demonstrate both your personal commitment to public service and the eighth administration's collective determination to achieve the goals of our national development agenda and NDP6, which is the five-year blueprint for our country's development.

Leadership is not merely about occupying positions of authority; it is about actively shaping solutions, engaging constructively and taking responsibility for outcomes. The insights and sectoral priorities we shared during the past two days will play a critical role in strengthening policy coherence and accelerating implementation across all government OMAs.

In the same vein, we extend sincere gratitude to the technical team, researchers and supporting staff from various institutions who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this retreat successful. Your hard work ensured we operated in an environment conducive to meaningful work, including the development of background papers and presentations, logistical arrangements, documentation and session coordination.

As we return to our respective offices, let us carry forward the spirit of unity and shared resolve that has guided us these past two days. May the commitments we made inspire us to serve the Namibian people with integrity, diligence and foresight. As our president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah would say: "Ethical leadership is non-negotiable." Let us leave this hall with renewed strength, commitment and the ability to serve the Namibian people ethically and morally.

May I also wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

I thank you.

Closing-statement-by-Her-Excellency-the-Vice-President-at-the-First-Cabinet-Retreat-for-8th-Administration-December-2025Download