Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Urges Stronger Economic Diplomacy As She Sends Out New Ambassadors

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged Namibia's newly appointed ambassadors and high commissioners to advance the country's strategic interests and deepen bilateral relations.

Speaking at State House on Monday during the commissioning ceremony, Nandi-Ndaitwah reminded the diplomats that their work must remain grounded in "safeguarding our national interests, protecting our sovereignty and advancing sustainable development".

She said Namibia's foreign policy is anchored in building a positive image abroad, promoting economic growth and ensuring the protection of citizens globally.

"Our bilateral relations are sacrosanct," she said, urging the diplomats to deepen friendships, enhance people-to-people contact and fast-track pending cooperation agreements.

The president stressed that ambassadors must keep headquarters informed, reporting analytically and offering well-considered recommendations.

"Whatever you send home as part of your report will shape future cooperation between our country and your host country," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah highlighted key national priorities under Vision 2030, the sixth National Development Plan and the current administration's programmes, including agriculture, youth empowerment, quality education, housing, health and creative industries.

She urged the diplomats to secure partnerships, investments and market access aligned with these areas.

"Economic diplomacy must take centre stage," she said, noting that the merger between international relations and trade was deliberate to support Namibia's growth and job creation efforts.

She reminded the diplomats of Namibia's continental commitments.

"We are proudly Namibian, but we are also proudly African," she said, calling on them to advocate strongly for Namibia's positions in the Southern African Development Community, on the continent and global forums.

She said all heads of mission must undergo a full induction course to ensure results-based management of foreign policy.

Nandi-Ndaitwah urged them to familiarise themselves with national policy documents and the political and economic contexts of their host countries.

The new heads of missions to seven countries are commissioned as follows:

1.⁠ ⁠Walde Ndevashiya - Nigeria

2.⁠ ⁠Alfredo Hengari - Belguim

3.⁠ ⁠Goms Menette - Zambia

4.⁠ ⁠Ndiyakupi Nghituwamata

Ghana

5.⁠ ⁠Rosina //Hoabes - Japan

6.⁠ ⁠Weich Mupya - Egypt

7.⁠ ⁠David Thomas - Zimbabwe

