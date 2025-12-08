Namibia: New Walvis Bay Mayor Says 'No Business As Usual'

Newly elected Walvis Bay mayor Johannes Shimbilinga has called for a complete shift in the way the municipality operates, pledging a "no business as usual" approach as he outlined his vision for the next five years.

Speaking at his swearing-in ceremony last Friday, Shimbilinga said the municipality must focus on delivering basic services and creating economic opportunities.

"We are entrusted by fellow community members to represent them and make informed decisions that will secure the basic necessities of life such as housing, jobs and income," he said.

He also emphasised unity and discipline in council chambers, warning that party politics must be left outside.

"This chamber is not a battlefield neither a boxing ring. Let us adhere to house rules and work together for the benefit of this community," he said.

The mayor outlined four immediate priorities: boosting tourism, job creation, land allocation, and progress.

