Namibia: Family Outing Ends in Tragedy After 12-Year-Old Drowns At Swakopmund

A family trip to Swakopmund's Platz am Meer beach ended in tragedy on Sunday when two 12-year-old girls were swept away by ocean currents, resulting in the death of one and the hospitalisation of the other.

According to preliminary information, the family from Walvis Bay spent time around the mall before proceeding to the beach. The girls were reportedly playing in the ocean when they got into swept away.

Emergency services from the Swakopmund Municipality were called to the scene and attended to both victims.

Kayla Gases was unresponsive upon arrival at Swakopmund State Hospital and was declared dead. Her body is at the hospital mortuary.

The second victim, Lizelle Ganases, received medical attention at the hospital and remains under care.

Erongo police senior inspector Hilma Shomungula says investigations are ongoing.

"The Erongo police extend sincere condolences to the bereaved family and friends during this difficult time.

"We urge all parents and guardians to exercise caution when visiting beaches and ensure children are closely supervised at all times," she adds.

Commenting on the tragedy, Marthin Muyenga, founder of Monarch Lifeguard and Emergency Services in Walvis Bay, urges parents to be vigilant when their children are at the beach.

He emphasises that children should avoid swimming in areas that are not designated or considered safe.

Muyenga also warns against improvised flotation devices.

"Empty plastic bottles and foam packaging from refrigerators or TVs should never be used as life jackets, they do not provide proper safety in the water," he says.

He further highlights that alcohol consumption on public beaches poses risks and may lead people to ignore lifeguards' advice.

Muyenga says he will continue promoting water safety education and drowning prevention in the community, but stresses that the public must also take responsibility for creating a safe aquatic environment.

