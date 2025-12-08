South Africa: Ramaphosa Says ANC Must Help the Poor Instead of Fighting for Power

Ramaphosa was speaking at the start of the NGC at Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre and said the gathering must boost the economy and help poor families.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said there would be no discussions on succession.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the African National Congress to focus on fighting poverty, hunger and inequality.

He was speaking at the start of the party's National General Council at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre on Monday.

He said the gathering must come up with clear actions to boost the economy and help poor and hungry families, especially young people.

"We need to address the challenge of poverty, unemployment and continuous inequality. We will need to discuss further actions that we will need to take to further stimulate inclusive growth, especially for young people," he said.

He also said the NGC must deal with the high levels of hunger and malnutrition that many South African children face.

Ramaphosa addressed the media talk around leadership battles in the party.

This comes after ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said there would be no discussions on succession.

"The NGC will only discuss the party's direction and renewal agenda," Mbalula said at a media briefing on Sunday.

He called the five day event a defining gathering for the renewal of the party.

"It is a moment of accountability and renewal. A moment to reaffirm the African National Congress as the only organisation capable of leading meaningful social and economic transformation in South Africa," said Mbalula.

Ramaphosa also spoke about the United States' trade tariffs on South African goods, which were imposed during Donald Trump's presidency.

He said these tariffs, ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent, have hit South African exporters hard.

To respond, the government is looking for new international markets to sell local goods.

"We are finding an appetite for South African goods in new markets," Ramaphosa said.

"Ministers, the deputy president and I are travelling to many countries to reduce our dependence on one country that we do not want to single out," he added.