South Africa: Cassper Nyovest and Wife Pulane Expecting First Child Together

Cassper Nyovest and his wife Pulane are officially expecting their first child together.

The rapper chose a special moment to share the news. During his Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert on Saturday night, Cassper surprised thousands of fans when he announced the pregnancy live on stage.

He displayed photos of Pulane's baby bump on the stadium's giant screen.

Moments from the announcement, including videos, photos and fan reactions, quickly went viral on social media. Supporters congratulated the couple on their growing family.

The rapper married Pulane in a traditional ceremony last year. The couple has kept much of their relationship private since then.

This will be Pulane's first child and Cassper's second. He has a son named Khutso with ex partner Thobeka Majozi.

The Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert was one of the biggest moments in Cassper's career. Announcing his wife's pregnancy in front of thousands of fans made it even more special.

Fans packed the stadium to watch the rapper perform his biggest hits. The pregnancy announcement became the highlight of the night.

Videos showed Cassper beaming with pride as the crowd cheered and celebrated with him. Pulane was not visible on stage during the announcement but her baby bump photos filled the giant screens.

However, the excitement also received mixed reactions online. Some users revisited Cassper's relationship with his first child Khutso, questioning his involvement in the child's life, especially during illness.

Cassper has not shared more details about the pregnancy or when the baby is due.