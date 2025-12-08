Kenya: Sh22.9bn Illicit Wealth Traced, Sh3.4bn Recovered - EACC Anti-Corruption Report in Numbers

8 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recorded one of its strongest years yet in the fight against graft.

Key achievements from the 2024/2025 financial year include:

Corruption Reporting and Investigations

  • 4,183 corruption reports processed
  • 1,846 cases taken up for investigation
  • 838 active investigations ongoing
  • 175 case files forwarded to the ODPP

Asset Recovery and Protection

  • Sh22.9 billion in suspected corrupt assets traced
  • Sh3.4 billion recovered
  • Sh2.685 billion preserved to prevent disposal
  • 79 asset recovery suits filed, worth Sh4.8 billion

Preventive Measures

  • 14 proactive investigations conducted
  • 166 integrity tests carried out
  • Sh16.5 billion in potential public losses averted

Court Outcomes

  • 54 corruption and economic crime cases concluded
  • 33 convictions
  • 15 acquittals
  • 6 withdrawals

Public Engagement and Education

  • 93,000 citizens sensitized through community outreach
  • 128,010 learners reached in 742 schools
  • 349 Corruption Prevention Committee members trained

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.