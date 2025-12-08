South Africa: Police Commissioner to Visit Saulsville Mass Shooting Scene

The South African Police Service's (SAPS) National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola will today visit Saulsville hostel, west of Pretoria where 25 people were shot at the weekend.

Police confirmed that 11 of those shot suffered fatal injuries, with the latest victim having succumbed to injuries while being treated at Kalafong hospital where all the victims had been taken to.

Among the dead are a three-year-old and a 12-year-old child. The 14 others that were injured and are being treated in hospital.

From Saulsville, General Mosemola will proceed to Brakpan, in Ekurhuleni where "Witness D" was shot and killed on Friday evening.

READ | Police launch manhunt for suspects who fatally shot Witness D

Witness D recently appeared before the Madlanga Commission sitting in Pretoria.

Police said that evidence gathered at the scene confirmed an AK47 automatic rifle was used in the commission of the crime.

According to a preliminary investigation, Witness D arrived at his home just after 20:30 with his wife and as he was about to open the gate, he was shot and sustained wounds to his upper body.

"He was certified dead at the scene. His wife, who was a passenger in the car, escaped unharmed and it should be noted that nothing was taken from Witness D, seeing that his firearm, cell phone and wallet were still in his possession," the police said in a statement.

A case of murder has been registered, and police have launched a manhunt for the person who ordered the hit as well as the hitmen who shot and killed Witness D. Police are also looking for the murder weapon.