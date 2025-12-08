Ethiopia: PM Abiy Vows Ethiopia's Progress Won't Be Halted By Challenges or Hostile Forces

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reaffirmed Ethiopia's march toward prosperity, declaring that no challenge, provocation, or malicious plot can halt the nation.

While addressing a massive public gathering on the 20th Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Day in Hosanna city, Central Ethiopia Regional State, he emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to turning challenges into opportunities, strengthening national unity, and safeguarding its sovereignty.

The Prime Minister stressed that Ethiopia will endure, grow stronger and emerge as a symbol of prosperity for Africa through unity, resilience and shared national purpose.

"Ethiopia will stand firm, Ethiopia will prosper and Ethiopia will become a model of prosperity for our African brothers and sisters," the Prime Minister said.

PM Abiy underscored that the central purpose of the annual celebration is reaffirming the shared national aspiration and collective national interest of all Ethiopians, noting that the country's diversity is not a source of division but the foundation of its strength.

He described Ethiopia as a nation painted with many colors, cultures, languages and traditions, built by the shared sweat, wisdom and sacrifice of its people.

He emphasized that all citizens must stand as equals, without hierarchy, and work together to pass on a stronger and more prosperous Ethiopia to future generations.

Highlighting the country's ongoing transformation, the Prime Minister said Ethiopia is witnessing visible progress across multiple sectors, including agriculture, mining, tourism, technology and urban development.

"Our cities are being renewed, our rural communities are moving forward, our historical heritages are regaining their glow and becoming not only Ethiopia's pride but Africa's as well," he said.

He also noted the expansion of irrigation-based farming, the growing effort to achieve food self-sufficiency, and the increasing utilization of Ethiopia's mineral and tourism resources.

PM Abiy emphasized that achieving sustainable prosperity requires more than inherited independence, calling on the younger generation to shoulder both the freedom won through sacrifice and the responsibility of national development.

The Prime Minister further called on the youth to intensify their efforts, noting that Ethiopians in different parts of the country and abroad have demonstrated that determination and hard work can transform cities and regions.

He urged Ethiopians to see not only the challenges facing the country, but also its immense untapped potential.

"Ethiopia is a country with many challenges, but also with vast opportunities that must be unlocked," he said.

PM Abiy warned against attempts by hostile forces to exploit internal differences, stressing the importance of putting national interest above narrow agendas.

He called on Ethiopians to strengthen peace through dialogue, reject corruption, uphold the dignity of the people, and remain open to change and modernization.

He concluded by appealing to all citizens to preserve unity, prioritize dialogue and cooperation, and protect the historic national momentum already underway.

"We started in peace and we will finish in peace," the Prime Minister said, reaffirming that unity and shared purpose remain the cornerstone of Ethiopia's future prosperity.