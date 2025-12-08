Africa: Yes, Grains Convert to Glucose, but Millets Are Good for Diabetics

IN SHORT: A reel circulating on Facebook advises people with diabetes to avoid eating grains, particularly millets, because they convert to glucose after digestion. But medical research shows there are health benefits to some grains, and millet is good for managing diabetes and high blood sugar.

"Whoever told you that millet was okay for diabetics, I don't get it," says a woman in a Facebook reel.

"All grains - I didn't say 'some' - all grains convert to glucose," she goes on to say, adding that if you eat millet, as a person with diabetes, you have to stop until you reverse your insulin resistance.

The reel has over 134,000 views and has also been posted on Instagram.

The relationship between grains and glucose

In the simplest terms, glucose can be described as fuel for the body. When the body digests carbohydrates and protein, it converts them to glucose, which helps the body to function. Grains, fruits and legumes (such as beans) are some sources of carbohydrates.

Not all carbohydrates are processed in the same way. It depends on the types of starch they contain. Refined grains, such as white bread, contain starches that are digested quickly by the body and cause a sharp increase in blood glucose levels. Whole grains such as barley or sorghum are high in fibre and contain various nutrients. The starches in these grains take longer to digest, meaning that the glucose the body gets from them is absorbed at a much slower rate.

Some grains, such as oats and other whole grains, are also starch-resistant. According to a 2022 literature review, these are the "portion of starch that is not digested in the small intestine and is fermented in the colon by microorganisms". This means they remain in the body, unchanged, until they reach the large intestine, where they are slowly broken down by the good bacteria that live in the colon.

According to an article from UCLA Health, an academic hospital associated with the University of California in the US city of Los Angeles, "skipping the small intestine means resistant starch doesn't contribute to blood glucose levels".

What are millets?

A group of small grains that have been traditionally consumed in Asia and Africa, millets are whole grains that fall under the category of ancient grains. This means it is grown and harvested the same way as thousands of years ago, with no modifications, such as those used to create the maize (or corn) plant.

Millets include grains such as sorghum and teff and are known as "nutri-cereals" because they are packed with vitamins and minerals. "They possess higher amounts of essential micronutrients such as minerals and B-complex vitamins," a 2024 study notes.

All grains convert to glucose, but are they unsafe for diabetics?

Diabetes is a potentially fatal chronic condition where the body cannot properly process sugar or glucose. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit academic medical centre based in the US, Type 2 diabetes is the most common. Untreated, it can result in loss of hearing, heart attacks, damage to the eyes' main nerve that could lead to blindness and strokes - among other health complications. Type 2 diabetes is characterised by a blood glucose level that is constantly high.

According to a 2024 literature review, studies with over 1.11 million combined participants linked the consumption of whole grains to a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and cancer. Furthermore, in 2012, the European Commission, the European Union's executive body, agreed that replacing 14% of a person's daily starch intake with resistant starch would help in reducing the increase in blood glucose after a meal, after it had received requests to fact-check the claim.

A 2013 study on the effects of whole grains on insulin levels found that eating more whole grains can improve how the body processes glucose, which can "delay or reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes".

Millets' effects on glucose levels

According to a 2024 study, millets, being whole grains, release glucose very slowly, which makes them good for managing diabetes. Another 2024 study found that adding millets to one's diet could better regulate their blood sugar levels. "Millets have been demonstrated to be an excellent blood sugar regulator due to their high fiber content and low [glycemic index]," it reads.

While the World Health Organization has said that diet is important in the prevention and management of type 2 diabetes, the American Diabetes Association has cautioned that there is no one eating plan that can do this. The American Diabetes Association is a US-based nonprofit organisation that educates the public about diabetes and treats people with diabetes. "There are too many factors for a single approach to nutrition that will work for everyone," the organisation said. Therefore, it is important to consult healthcare professionals to find out if you have diabetes, what type it is and what you should and should not eat for it.