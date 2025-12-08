Kenya: Mobile SIM Subscriptions Rise 2.1pc to 78.3mn in Q1

8 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Kenya's mobile market continued to expand in the three months to September, with active SIM subscriptions rising 2.1 per cent to 78.3 million.

The latest figures from the Communicatioms Authority of Kenya (CA) point to sustained growth in the sector, supported by wider network rollout, increased device ownership, and the country's deepening reliance on mobile-driven digital services.

"Mobile (SIM) subscriptions grew by 2.1 per cent to 78.3 million, marking a penetration rate of 149.4 per cent."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The growth is mainly attributed to the continued expansion of mobile networks and ever-growing demand for mobile services."

The CA data shows that the uptick extends a trend observed in previous reporting periods.

In the quarter ending March 2025, subscriptions stood at about 76.7 million, while a year earlier September 2024 the figure was 70 million, reflecting consistent double-digit annual growth.

The penetration rate of 149.4 per cent indicates that many Kenyans now maintain more than one active SIM card, a pattern common in competitive mobile markets.

Prepaid lines continued to dominate, accounting for 98 per cent of all subscriptions, compared to just 2 per cent for postpaid, underscoring the price-sensitive nature of mobile consumers.

As operators continue network upgrades and expand 4G and 5G coverage, sector watchers expect subscription numbers to maintain their upward trajectory in the coming quarters.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.