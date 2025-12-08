Southern Africa: Zimbabwe to Become Southern Africa's EV Hub With Chinese Investment

8 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Harare — Zimbabwe is positioning itself as a major electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing and distribution hub in Southern Africa as Jiangmen Tengxin Motorcycle Technology Co. Ltd -- a Chinese manufacturer that exports to 33 countries and produces up to 500,000 engines annually -- prepares to launch a large-scale EV project in the country.

The company has been in discussions with Zimbabwean authorities for nearly a year, according to documents seen by Capital FM.

Government welcomes proposal

In a letter dated 26 November 2025, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mnangagwa, expressed the government's strong support for the planned investment, noting that it aligns with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's "Zimbabwe is open for business" initiative.

Mnangagwa confirmed that a Chinese delegation will travel to the country in early February 2026 to finalize investment requirements.

"We haven't discussed their specific needs. We will finalize those details when they arrive early next year," he said.

Job creation and skills transfer

The proposed project is expected to significantly boost local employment, with at least 5,000 permanent jobs targeted, particularly for young people and women. An additional 90 Zimbabweans will be recruited for specialized technical roles.

Mnangagwa highlighted that the investment will also advance local technical capacity. "The Chinese will send engineers to train Zimbabweans and transfer their technology," he explained.

Sustainability and regional impact

Environmental and sustainability standards for the project will be outlined after the delegation's arrival. Full operational capacity is expected within three years, positioning Zimbabwe as a key EV distribution hub for the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

"Zimbabwe will be the springboard for distribution to the SADC region. Malawi will be among the countries that benefit. Zimbabwe will manufacture components, assemble the electric scooters and ship them across SADC," Mnangagwa said.

Tourism and broader benefits

Although discussions on how the initiative may support the tourism sector are still pending, Mnangagwa noted that the February consultations with the Chinese delegation will provide greater clarity.

The deal was facilitated by Agilitee founder and former CEO Mandla Lamba, who introduced the investors to Zimbabwean authorities.

Regional response

Watson Maingo, Public Relations Officer for Malawi's Ministry of Transport and Public Works, welcomed the development, saying it aligns with Malawi's shift toward modern mobility solutions. "As Malawi, we need to move with technology, so EV is much welcome. We are working on regulations and protocols that will facilitate electric vehicle operations in Malawi once the technology is fully adopted," he said.

Global context

The initiative places Zimbabwe firmly within the global transition toward electric mobility. By integrating into emerging EV supply chains and aligning with SADC industrialization goals and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Zimbabwe is positioning itself as a key player in advancing green technology manufacturing and supporting sustainable growth across developing markets.

