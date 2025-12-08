Uganda: Buganda Royals Urged to Protect Ancestral Burial Grounds From Land Grabbers

Officials responsible for the burial grounds of Buganda's former kings have been urged to strengthen protection of these sacred sites and the land surrounding them.

The call was made by Naava Kaana Agnes Zawede, the coordinator of the royal clan, during a press briefing ahead of the reopening of Ssekabaka Kamanya's burial grounds (amasiro) in Kasengejje, Wakiso District.

Naava Kaana Zawede warned that the growing disputes over royal burial land pose a threat to Buganda's cultural heritage.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She said, "I urge all those responsible for these sites to fight hard to ensure that the land is not taken by land grabbers seeking to undermine the kingdom's dignity."

She revealed that she has personally fought to protect the land where Ssekabaka Kamanya is buried, noting that the area has faced persistent conflicts.

"The disputes were so severe that we were forced to establish a protective boundary around the site," she said.

With seven days remaining before the official reopening, Zawede also called on princes and princesses of the Kabaka to attend the ceremony in large numbers.

Organisers say the event will feature cultural and community activities, including the planting of more than 300 trees.

Residents of Wakiso District will also receive free medical services at a health camp that will be set up at the burial grounds.

Dalton Bulungo, one of the lead organisers, said the ceremony will bring together people from all walks of life.

He added that the day will also include the launch of a historical book documenting the life and legacy of Ssekabaka Kamanya.

Ssekabaka Kamanya, the 28th King of Buganda, is remembered for his military campaigns in Busoga and for introducing strict laws governing marriage during his reign.

He also led a successful effort to reclaim Buwekula County from Bunyoro, establishing it as Buganda territory, although its administrative status later changed.

The reopening ceremony is expected to attract cultural leaders, royals and community members committed to safeguarding Buganda's heritage.