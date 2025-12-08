Uganda: UNDP, Refactory Graduate 144 Youth Under Skills for Digital Jobs Programme

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Refactory have celebrated the graduation of 144 young Ugandans from the Skills for Digital Jobs Initiative, an advanced digital skilling programme launched earlier this year to prepare youth for emerging opportunities in the country's rapidly growing digital economy.

The initiative equips learners with practical competencies in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Software Development, Product Design and Cloud Computing.

A total of 217 learners enrolled, surpassing the initial target of 150 and achieving 145 percent enrolment. With a 96 percent completion rate, the initiative has begun opening meaningful economic pathways.

Early tracking shows that 33 of the 68 monitored graduates have secured jobs or internships, while 68 of 97 have started entrepreneurial ventures, resulting in a transition rate of 48.5 percent.

The programme supports Uganda's digital transformation efforts by enabling youth to participate competitively in the digital economy, contribute to innovation and strengthen the country's long-term socioeconomic development.

Refactory Academy Executive Director Michael Niyitegeka praised the graduates' commitment, saying the intensity of the programme is often underestimated.

He said it was clear from student presentations that substantial effort had gone into the learning journey.

Niyitegeka shared examples of industry recognition, including feedback from a senior software developer who praised the quality of Refactory-trained developers and offered to volunteer as a mentor.

He also said a tech hiring company recently requested five profiles from the AI and Machine Learning programme, interviewed them and chose to retain all five.

He urged graduates to seize global opportunities and avoid self-doubt, emphasising platforms such as Propel, Refactory's talent partner in Germany.

He encouraged them to adopt resilience, saying failure comes from not trying rather than from trying and falling short.

Niyitegeka also thanked UNDP for its support, noting that the programme moved from concept to implementation in under a month, making it one of Refactory's fastest-executed initiatives.

UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Ian King commended the graduates and stressed the urgency of providing digital skills in a world where the digital economy is expanding five times faster than traditional sectors.

He noted that artificial intelligence, cloud computing, e-commerce and cybersecurity are transforming sectors such as health, agriculture and finance.

King said Uganda cannot afford to leave its youth behind, especially with half the population under 18 and 50 percent of young people previously recorded as not engaged in employment, education or training.

He said the Skills for Digital Jobs programme was built on urgency, purpose and confidence in the potential of Uganda's youth.

He emphasised the programme's practical, hands-on model, which integrates mentorship, real-world projects, industry-aligned training and continuous feedback.

He said the success demonstrates that transformation occurs when learning is relevant, experiential and connected to actual work.

Over the past five years, Refactory has trained more than 700 youth and maintained a 91 percent placement rate, strengthening Uganda's tech talent pipeline.

The Skills for Digital Jobs initiative widens access to high-quality digital training and expands prospects for employment and enterprise creation among young people.